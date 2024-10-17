Maya Henry in shock after calling his death warnings 'manipulation tactic'

Liam Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry is in a state of shock after all his death warnings proved to be true.

Henry, who has been heavily promoting her book Looking Forward based on a girl who falls in love with a pop star, previously shed light on his death warnings that she found to be a "manipulation tactic."

"Right now she is obviously in shock," a source close to Henry spilled to Daily Mail after the tragic death of the One Direction alum, 31, on Wednesday.

The author, 23, only found out when a member of her team was contacted by a reporter.

Just days ago, the model accused the singer of trying to get hold of her through "manipulation tactics," saying he was going to die.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well,'” she alleged in the Monday episode of The Internet Is Dead podcast. “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well.'”

“There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it,” she continued. “He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me,’ because I wouldn’t respond.”

“It’s just always the same cycle,” said the Texan model, who had instructed her lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter to the pop star just days before his demise.

Emergency services have erected a red tent outside the Casa Sur Palmero hotel, where the singer was staying in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy before she flew off to the US just days ago.

As per foreign outlets, the singer fell from the third floor of the hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.



"The alarm was raised at 5.04 pm local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur," a city ambulance provider told Daily Mail.

"At 5.11 pm an ambulance arrived and the man was certified dead."

Investigations are currently ongoing behind the tragic fall.