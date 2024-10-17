 
King Charles facing a ‘cruel trick of fate' with his cancer prognosis

King Charles is facing a rather sad turn of events with the ‘cruel trick of fate’ that he is seeing play out

October 17, 2024

Experts warn King Charles is facing a rather cruel trick of fate, especially since he was diagnosed with cancer.

According to a report by the Royal Observer, a well-placed source form Buckingham Palace referenced this blow the monarch is suffering.

In their eyes, the odds are stacked against the King because, “In the latter decades of the late Queen's reign, you had Diana, Fergie, Kate and Meghan, pop up and steal the limelight for a time — but Elizabeth's hold over the public's imagination never once faltered.”

however, “The same cannot be said for Charles because fate played a cruel trick on him,” because “William and Kate are a force to be reckoned with.”

Even royal author Daniela Elser echoed similar sentiments in her piece for News.com.au.

She said, “You have to feel sorry for Charles: Being snubbed by his son and heir who is off making the most of a 'shifting power dynamic' while he valiantly battles on, through cancer, to try and keep his mother’s legacy going for a bit longer.”

“That an 11-day trip, undertaken to the highest degree of luxury and comfort, requires weeks of conserving his energy doesn’t just tell us a story about a man facing down a serious illness, but about a king trying so very hard to hold things together.”

