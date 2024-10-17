Liam Payne's intention behind Argentina trip before death revealed

Liam Payne's unfinished business in Argentina was a reconciliation with his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne, 31, had posted to social media just two weeks before his sudden death on Wednesday, admitting that he wanted to reconcile with Horan, 31.

“I think we might just go and say hello,” Payne said in a video on Snapchat that was reposted on X.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple things with the boy.”

The For You singer made it clear that there were “no bad vibes or anything like that” and that he just needed to “talk” to Horan at his October 2 concert in Argentina.

Payne was later seen dancing at the concert in a fan-made clip shared that night, showing the late singer clapping his hands and leaning over a glass barrier to get a closer view at the screaming fans below.

Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also in attendance at the concert.

The father of one also stopped to pose for photos with fans and was even recorded speaking in Spanish for a crowd of people.

Payne died from a fall from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local officials,

Local police released a statement that revealed the recording artist’s fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries,” and his death was confirmed upon medics' arrival.