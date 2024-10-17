Billy Crystal unveils secrets behind 54-year successful marriage to Janice

Billy Crystal has unveiled the secrets of his 54-year successful marriage to his wife, Janice Crystal.

The 67-year-old actor opened up about his lengthy marriage with Janice while speaking to People magazine at the premiere of his new AppleTV+ series, Before.

“Respect, humor, honesty, and respect for our lives as individuals and as a couple,” said Billy.

“Just enjoy all the time that you have together," added the When Harry Met Sally actor. "Through the thin and the thinner."

For those unversed, Billy and Janice first met in 1966 as teenagers living in Long Beach, New York City, and exchanged vows on June 4, 1970.

The couple shares two daughters together - Jennifer Crystal Foley and Lindsay Crystal.

At the premiere, Billy also talked about parenting his daughters.



"Oh, children change everything," the six-time Emmy winner told the outlet."When I first became a dad back in [1973], Janice was working, and I was starting my career as a stand-up at night. So, during the day, I was ‘Mr. Mom’ and that changed my life totally."

"The responsibility as a 25-year-old with an infant that can't get through the day without you," he continued. "When you learn that you can love something much more than yourself, it was the greatest experience in my life as a person."

“That's been my total effort of my life is to leave the world with two amazing daughters — grown women now, mothers of their own," Billy added. "And that they then teach their children/our four grandchildren what it means the responsibility in our world, which is changing constantly."