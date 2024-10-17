 
Geo News

Gwyneth Paltrow caught in PDA with Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet?

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped locking lips with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow caught in PDA with Kylie Jenners beau Timothee Chalamet?
Gwyneth Paltrow caught in PDA with Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet, who have been filming for Marty Supreme, were caught sharing a passionate kiss in New York.

As per MailOnline, the 52-year-old actress locked lips with 28-year-old actor as a part of filming the sports drama.

For the scene, both Paltrow and Kylie Jenner's boyfriend wore vintage-inspired outfits.

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped locking lips with Kylie Jenners boyfriend Timothee Chalamet
Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped locking lips with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

The Goop founder, who was last seen in 2019's The Politician, stunned in an elegant floor-length red coat and opera-style black gloves.

Meanwhile the Call Me By Your Name actor opted for a grey double-breasted suit with a matching tie and a pair of silver-rimmed reading glasses.

The duo will soon star in the upcoming film inspired by the life of Marty Reisman and the world of professional ping-pong players.

The movie also stars Musto Pelinkovicci, however, details about additional cast have been kept under the wraps.

Moreover, there is no additional details about the plot of the movie but the film is said to be a “fictionalized original, rather than a biopic”, according to Deadline.

Liam Payne's fans gather to remember him with candles, tears and tributes
Liam Payne's fans gather to remember him with candles, tears and tributes
Henry Winkler reacts to Travis Kelce's performance in 'Grotesquerie'
Henry Winkler reacts to Travis Kelce's performance in 'Grotesquerie'
Here's why Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy left him alone in hotel days before his death
Here's why Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy left him alone in hotel days before his death
Billy Crystal unveils secrets behind 54-year successful marriage to Janice
Billy Crystal unveils secrets behind 54-year successful marriage to Janice
Liam Payne's intention behind Argentina trip before death revealed
Liam Payne's intention behind Argentina trip before death revealed
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander' gets exciting filming update
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander' gets exciting filming update
Liam Payne's regrets about 'One Direction' diss resurfaces after his death
Liam Payne's regrets about 'One Direction' diss resurfaces after his death
Meghan Markle vying for camera time as Prince Harry takes ‘all the good publicity'
Meghan Markle vying for camera time as Prince Harry takes ‘all the good publicity'