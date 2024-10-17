Gwyneth Paltrow caught in PDA with Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet, who have been filming for Marty Supreme, were caught sharing a passionate kiss in New York.

As per MailOnline, the 52-year-old actress locked lips with 28-year-old actor as a part of filming the sports drama.

For the scene, both Paltrow and Kylie Jenner's boyfriend wore vintage-inspired outfits.

The Goop founder, who was last seen in 2019's The Politician, stunned in an elegant floor-length red coat and opera-style black gloves.

Meanwhile the Call Me By Your Name actor opted for a grey double-breasted suit with a matching tie and a pair of silver-rimmed reading glasses.

The duo will soon star in the upcoming film inspired by the life of Marty Reisman and the world of professional ping-pong players.

The movie also stars Musto Pelinkovicci, however, details about additional cast have been kept under the wraps.

Moreover, there is no additional details about the plot of the movie but the film is said to be a “fictionalized original, rather than a biopic”, according to Deadline.