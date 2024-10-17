Child star Raven Symone reveals if she will let her kid join entertainment

The That's So Raven actress Raven Symone has revealed if she would let her child join entertainment industry at an early age.



The 38-year-old actress, who has been acting in the showbiz since she was three-year-old, exclusively told E! News that she would never ever want her child to join acting until she enters certain age.

"I would never let my child go into the entertainment industry before the age of 17," the actress said, noting, "Enjoy the anonymity first and take some classes and then we get into it."



The actress, who is best known for the 2003's Disney show, also addressed the headline surrounding one of the episodes on body positivity in which she was asked to look slimmer.

The host asked that if it's true that in one scene, CGI was used to make her look slimmer, to which Raven said, "This was before CGI. This was when they would take the film and stretch it."

She also added that there were indeed "conversations" surrounding her weight to make her look thinner.

While talking about her hosting a new game show Scrabble, the actress told the publication that the show is the best decision she's ever made.