Liam Payne receives numerous heart wrenching tributes

Liam Payne has died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel

October 17, 2024

Liam Payne receives numerous singers' heart wrenching tributes

Liam Payne, who has died aged 31, just received heart-breaking tributes from Paris Hilton, Charlie Puth, and Mabel Alabama-Pearl.

On October 16, the singer was found dead after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Several celebrities stepped forward to express their condolences over the tragic death of the member of One Direction band.

Expressing grief, Payne’s friend, Paris Hilton, wrote on X, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

Charlie Puth took to his Instagram account as well to upload a stories with the Strip That Down singer and penned his first story, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone..."

On another story, Puth posted an endearing video of him and Payne too, in which they both were laughing together with a text, "I'm so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

Moreover, the Attention singer, who co-wrote song Bedroom Floor of Payne, uploaded a previous podcast where Payne was discussing his songwriting experience with Puth and said, “I am so sorry."

The songstress, Mabel, also took to Instagram Stories as well to pay tribute by sharing a picture of her and the Night Changes singer with the text, "LIAM & FOR SO MANY YEARS I ALWAYS KNEW I COULD CALL YOU FOR SUPPORT AND BIG BROTHERLY ADVICE BUT NOW YOU'RE GONE..., MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH LIAMS FAMILY AND FRIENDS DURING THIS TIME YOU'LL BE SO MISSED."

