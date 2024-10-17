 
Simon Cowell makes rare decision in the wake of Liam Payne's tragic passing

Simon Cowell makes sudden decision about 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions in the wake of Liam Payne's tragic death

October 17, 2024

Simon Cowell cancelled Thursday's Britain's Got Talent auditions in the wake of Liam Payne's tragic death on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old singer tragically died on Wednesday after falling from his room at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, Simon, who famously formed Liam's band One Direction, decided last minute to call off the auditions in Blackpool as he discovered the shocking news, as per the outlet.

Additionally, Applause Store, who organizes tickets for filming, announced the news in a statement, “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today's auditions in Blackpool. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

As per the publication, Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI were due to continue filming for BGT after auditions kicked off on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Liam's death came after it was widely reported that his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, had started legal proceedings, allegedly issuing a cease and desist letter for repeated contact.

During the hours before his death, Payne reportedly posted a video on Snapchat saying, "It's a lovely day here in Argentina."

As far as Simon Cowell is concerned, he helped catapult Liam to stardom when he formed boy band One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned for The X Factor.

