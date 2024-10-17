'Frozen' Kristen Bell makes a 'surprising' confession about kids: 'They'd never tell me'

Kristen Bell, a renowned actress, recently shared her kids’ preference when it comes to movies, especially Frozen.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bell shared her kid’s honest take when she was asked if her kids feel differently about the movies now that they are older, as they previously were not interested in them.

Answering the question, she quipped, “They certainly appreciate it in the fact that they can go to college because of it, but they’re not part of the Frozen phenomenon.”

“Because kids are meant to make you feel grounded and they are meant to reject things their parents are involved in. Even if they secretly liked it, they would never tell me,” the actress added, understanding her kids’ perspective.

The 44-year-old actress also told the same outlet she had “always dreamed” of working on a Disney animated movie, and when the makers asked her to voice Anna, she was “thrilled.”

Bell shared that while playing Anna’s character, she wanted to “create a character that I really needed to see when I was 11 years old.”

Showing her gratitude to Disney for giving her creative liberty for the character, she uttered, “This whole experience was really collaborative and some of those things they wrote in and others they didn’t and they let me kind of take the reins.”

"I still get such a sense of joy when I see it because I'm very proud,” Bell concluded by showing her pride in the franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that Bell voiced Anna in the first and second installments of Frozen, and it is reported that she will reprise her role in Frozen 3 and 4, which are currently in the works at Disney.