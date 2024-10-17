Ryan Murphy gets honest about FX series: 'It's different'

Ryan Murphy has a hit collection of various FX series to his name. Still, he nonetheless did not like when Grotesquerie was called to include under his American Horror Story banner.



During an interview with Deadline, he said, “Grotesquerie has nothing in common with American Horror Story. It just does not. I think it’s the difference between doing Don’t Look Now and Halloween would could never have fit into that show. It was never considered for that. It’s a much different animal."

Likewise, the filmmaker said Aaron Hernandez's story is more likely to relate to American Crime Story than American Sports Story.

The series is “less about the crime but about toxic masculinity [and] concussion injuries."

He continued, “I think the thing that does overlap is my interest in my tone and my casting and the world-building and all that stuff."

He added, “When it came out, and I started to hear about that because I don’t read anything, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No, it’s nothing like that.’"