Gigi Hadid explains how ‘motherhood' shaped her professional life

Gigi Hadid has talked about motherhood and how this experience has changed her attitude towards her professional life.



A mother of four-year-old daughter Khai recently starred at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

During the event, she made some sweet confessions about being a mother and told Extra, “I think also being a mom and just appreciating the time that I get to work and prioritise the jobs that I really want to do.”

The 29-year-old model went on to say, “There’s more focus on being present and really taking it all in like what does it smell like, look around, don't black out at the end of the runway, remember what you're doing and really be there."

While talking about the success of fashion show, which took place in New York featuring musical performances from Cher, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Tyla, Gigi appreciated the experience of appearing at the iconic show after a lengthy hiatus.

She expressed that it's just really great. "Like, there's so many women that I've grown up in this industry with and have known through different chapters of my career," the model said.

She went on to say that there are girls that she watched in the show when she was still in high school and was such a fan of them. "It's really fun now because Victoria’s Secret is really being run by and led by women," Gigi said.