Liam Payne's final words for 7-year-old son Bear Grey

Liam Payne left behind a seven-year-old son when he died from a 40-feet fall on Wednesday.



The One Direction alum, who was pronounced dead on site, was on a two-week-long vacation far from his son Bear Grey—who he shared with ex Cheryl Cole.

His only last words for his 'mini me' son were from the singer's 31st birthday earlier in August.

"I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about," the For You singer said in an Instagram video uploaded at the time.

"Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."

The singer began dating Cheryl Cole in 2016 after her divorce from Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, who then birth to her first child with Payen the following year.

However, the pair split in 2018. Payne was currently dating Kate Cassidy who was with him throughout the Argentina trip, but flew back to Miami two days before his death.

Payne was staying at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital.

