Megan Thee Stallion recalls painful past: 'I had a breakdown'

Megan Thee Stallion says she suffered a breakdown after a shooting incident

October 17, 2024

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion had a rough time when Tory Lanez shot her.

Following the shooting, she faced backlash on social media. In her new documentary In Her Words trailer, the Wanna Be singer said, “I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started really getting crazy, I didn’t have [my mother]."

"That’s when I started getting the backlash. The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media…I had really had, like, a real breakdown.”

The 29-year-old continued: “I want people to understand how this affected me. I want people to see how I feel. I been through so much I can’t give up.”

Amazon Prime will air the documentary on October 31. The synopsis says it “takes viewers behind the scenes as the global superstar recovers from a 2020 shooting incident and grapples with the perils of fame (among other things).”

