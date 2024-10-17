Zayn Malik's sister shares heartfelt note for Liam Payne

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha Malik has paid a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer, who died at the age of 31.

Saddened by Payne’s tragic death, the sister of Malik took to Instagram Story and penned a note, writing, "We are shocked and lost for words."

She continued writing, “It’s a tragedy that you have passed away so young, you will be forever loved.

“Always missed and never forgotten, you will live on in all the songs you sung.

“May heaven be a paradise for you where you’re safe and nothing can hurt you.

“May you feel the love from earth in your new home there."

She concluded the note by sending love to the singer’s family, friends, son Bear and to the One Direction an the Directioners.”

Payne, who had risen to global fame as part of the much-loved former boyband died on Thursday, October 17, in Argentina after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

In a statement issued by hotel staff, the late singer was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.