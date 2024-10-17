Jennifer Lopez embraces independence amid Ben Affleck divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her personal growth and newfound independence amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

While giving an interview to Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Lopez admitted that it took her 30 years to realize she does not need a partner to feel complete.

The iconic singer quipped, “For those of us who are romantics and love being in a relationship, we have this idea that we need to grow old with someone to feel whole and happy. But that’s not the case.”

Moving forward, she was asked how she handles public scrutiny, to which she jokingly responded, “I’ve been doing this a long time, even though I like to think I’m still 16,” and added, “”I know that everything said and written about me isn’t who I really am.”

Speaking highly of herself, the On the Floor hitmaker asserted, “I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mother. I know who my friends are, and they know who I am. My parents, my family, all of them know.”

“If you want to last, you have to deal with it,” the 55-year-old Hollywood sensation concluded by stressing the importance of self-awareness and self-reliance.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and Affleck’s reunion in 2021 made fans hope they would stay together, but after a year of marriage, Lopez called it quits and filed for divorce in April this year.