Bethany Joy Lenz reveals shocking confession about 'cult' amid 'OTH' filming

Bethany Joy Lenz opened up about her decade spent deeply entrenched in a Christian cult while also starring on One Tree Hill in her memoir Dinner For Vampires: Life on a Cult TV.

According to People, in regards to this, she said that it was no big secret on set.

During an interview for a new cover story with People, Bethany stated that a year into starring as Haley James Scott on the popular teen drama, she was casually chatting with her costar Craig Sheffer in between takes.

In this regard, she stated, “We were sitting at the bleachers filming a basketball scene at Laney High School, and he started asking me questions about my family.”

Moreover, the 43-year-old continued by telling about her “chosen family," which is a tight-knit group of deeply religious friends she’d met at a Bible study in Los Angeles who lived in a commune-like house in Idaho where they were led by a pastor she calls "Les" in the book, as per the publication.

Additionally, Bethany claimed, “Eventually Craig goes, ‘You know you're in a cult, right?’ I was like, 'No, no, no. Cults are weird. Cults are people in robes chanting crazy things and drinking Kool-Aid. That's not what we do!’”

As per the outlet, during that time, between acting and her commitment to the Family, the Savoring Paris alum began to feel like she was leading a double life as she said her cast mates were certainly cognizant of her ties to the religious group.

Furthermore, these days, Bethany is a regular at One Tree Hill reunions and was also a part of the Drama Queens rewatch podcast with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton

Meanwhile, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show will come out Oct. 22 and is available for preorder now, wherever books are sold.