Andrew Garfield makes rare comment on 'Hacksaw Ridge' director Mel Gibson

Andrew Garfield shared his fond memories while working with director Mel Gibson on the 2016 war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

For a Movies of My Life feature in the new issue of People, Garfield reflected on several of his films, including his new romance We Live in Time, The Amazing Spider-Man and the Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge.

When he was asked what he learned from working with Oscar-winning Braveheart director Gibson, Garfield stated, “I learned a lot, actually. I learned that people can heal. I learned that people can change, that people can get help. I learned that everyone deserves respect. And that people deserve second chances, third chances, fourth chances. That none of us are infallible.”

According to the publication, before making the movie about World War II soldier Desmond Doss, a pacifist who refused to carry a gun while serving in the Army, the Jewish actor said that he had “deep, important conversations” with Gibson, who made anti-Semitic statements when he was arrested for a DUI in 2006.

Moreover, he added, “He’s done a lot of beautiful healing with himself. And thank God. Because he’s an amazing filmmaker, and I think he deserves to make films. He deserves to tell stories, because he has a very, very big, compassionate heart.”

Additionally, the Social Network actor continued by admitting, “He's the kind of director that would come from behind the monitors, just with his eyes wet. He knew when it was right and he knew when it wasn't right. And I just really trusted him. And he's a visceral storyteller so he can feel... He's like he can't help but feel everything. He's a real empathetic guy.”

Furthermore, eight years after Hacksaw Ridge, Garfield is starring in We Live in Time, a tearjerker romance about newly single Tobias who falls for talented chef Almut, played by Florence Pugh.

It is worth mentioning that We Live in Time is in theaters now before expanding on Friday, October 18.