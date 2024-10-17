Barbara Palvin shuts down 'crazy' diet questions as fans show support

Barbara Palvin got praised by her fans for how she handled a question about her diet backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.

The Hungarian model was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight as she got ready for the catwalk spectacle at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York City.

While getting her hair and makeup done backstage, Barbara, who is married to former Disney actor Dylan Sprouse, was asked by the interviewer which food she wanted to “indulge in” as soon as the show was over and she's been commended for her “great answer.”

According to Daily Mail, Barbara appeared a little taken aback by the question and used the opportunity to subtly condemn the topic of restrictive dieting that became associated with the Victoria's Secret image throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

As per the publication, while reminiscing about the 2018 show when her then boyfriend Dylan famously brought her fast food to enjoy once she was done on the runway, the Hercules actress stated, “Dylan brought me Shake Shack, but because I was like really, like, not eating healthy. This time around, I was listening to my body, so whatever I wanted to eat, I ate it. And I look better than ever!”

In regards to this, TikTok users were quick to praise Barbara for how she responded, as one person wrote, “Ma’am that was such a good answer,” while another penned, “Why are we asking that question in 2024 she responded with the best answer and such grace she's amazing.”

As far as the Victoria Secret’s evening is concerned, the model took to the runway in a shimmery dress with a standout pair of silver wings and matching strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Dylan was pictured arriving on the star-studded carpet with cardboard cut-outs of their pets, a black dog and gray cat, which Barbara also referenced during her chat with Entertainment Tonight.