Liam Payne deemed as 'lasting legacy' by 'The X Factor' post demise

Liam Payne just received a tribute from the one outlet that started it all, The X Factor.

The talent platform expressed how the now-late singer will “leave a lasting legacy on the music industry” through his contributions in One Direction, after his tragic demise.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” their statement on the official social media platforms, read, alongside a picture of the History crooner.

They continued, “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him,” The X Factor concluded.

Payne, who sustained fatal injuries after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina at the age of 31, skyrocketed to fame as one of the members of the heart-throb boyband, One Direction, along side musicians, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Since his death, the What Makes You Beautiful singer has been receiving heartfelt tributes from global artists, expressing their shock as well as sadness.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood remembered performing alongside Payne and One Direction on The X Factor, playing the song, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, back in 2014.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance,” Wood wrote on his Instagram, adding, “God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.”