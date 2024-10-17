Travis Kelce faces hilarious 'love life' roast during game show debut

Travis Kelce has made his hosting debut on the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? show.

During the initial episodes of the show, the NFL star showed his hosting skills, welcoming the contestants on the stage.

However, in the second episode of the show, titled, The Only Mythology I Know Is My Love Life, got roasted for his love life with Taylor Swift.

Nikki Glaser, who was from the panel of celebrities, made a hilarious nod at Kelce's high profile romance with Swift.

Greeting the contestants, Glaser jokingly said, "Do you have any motivational speech for Travis? Cause his life is, like, not going great."

She hilariously added, "I think he just needs [some motivation]."

Kelce quickly responded to Glaser's light hearted remark, saying, "I find motivation in everything."

Additionally, during his conversation with his brother Jason Kelce, Kelce revealed how he prepared for the show.

He revealed on New Heights podcast, saying, "I was kinda like quizzing myself going through the questions in the back, just making sure. I would read them once just so, because I'm a terrible reader, so I would make sure I would get all the pronunciations done and corrected in the background."

"I never in a million years thought I was ever going to be an actual host of a game show. I always thought it was gonna be fun to, like, maybe go on one of the game shows. And then somebody asked me, ‘Do you wanna host it?’" Kelce added.