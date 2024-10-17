Apple TV+ renews 'Shrinking' for season 3

Just days after the launch of season two, Shrinking was renewed for season three, showing the streamer's robust trust in the Harrison Ford-led series.



The announcement comes as the show's creators, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, along with the cast, were at New York Comic Con to promote the drama, according to Deadline.

“I’m so lucky to work on ‘Shrinking’ with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” the maker said in a statement.

“I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

The series' synopsis follows “grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own,” per the official description.

Besides Harrison, the Shrinking cast includes Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.