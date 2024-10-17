Al Pacino admits he was 'closest to getting married' with THIS ex

Al Pacino has finally revealed the reason behind never getting married.

The Oscar winner recently released his memoir Sonny Boy, where he gave rare insight into his life.

Proud-dad of four kids talked about his relationship with ex Kathleen Quinlan, describing her as his 'comfort.'

Pacino wrote about thier relationship as "the closest I've ever come to getting married."

However, he added, "But I've always shied away from marriage. I guess I didn't see how it would help anything. I just wanted to avoid what I thought, at the time, was the inevitable: an entrance to the pain train."

The Scarface star shared gratitude for the friendship he has with Quinlan, adding, "it wasn't easy to say no to marriage with a woman I love. It hurt when she left, and I carried the hurt with me for years."

Additionally, Pacino also talked about his decision to never get married in an interview.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the actor said, "[I] just didn't feel [marriage] ever suited me for some reason."

He added about his feelings towards marriage now, saying, "It depends on who you are getting along with."

"If you live together with someone, there's got to be... You have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion. So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with," The Godfather actor added.