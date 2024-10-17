Kylie Richards reveals what people ask her on the street: 'I don't get it'

Photo: Kylie Richards reveals what people ask her on the street: Source

Kylie Richards recently got candid about her most iconic line, and the impact it has on her life till date.

The American actress and socialite recently sat down for a confessional with US Weekly during which she recalled her most iconic moments on the Bravo reality series.

She kicked off the chat by saying, “People will come up to me on the street and ask me to leave that on their friend’s voicemail.”

They went on to reveal, “So, I’m like, ‘Sure, no problem. You’re such a f****** liar, Camille!’”

She also shared that unable to comprehend why the tense moment has left a lasting impression on her fans.

“She was lying. Who do people think this is so amazing? To this day, I’m like, ‘I don’t get it, but OK,’” she quipped.

“I actually have it on a dish towel in my kitchen that someone sent me,” Richards shared. “Camille was coming over to my house, and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I should hide this dish towel,’’” she remarked in conclusion.