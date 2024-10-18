Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report

The local authorities confirmed that Liam Payne "jumped from the balcony" of his hotel as People magazine reported.



Following the death of the One Direction singer's death on Wednesday, the communication director of the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, Pablo Policicchio, also issued by Associated Press.

Payne lost his life at the age of 31 after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, confirmed by the outlet.

The singer died shortly after his fall and police also reached at the scene after 5 pm.

As per Argentinian news outlet TN, the head of SAME, Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services system, noted that Payne suffered "a fracture at the base of the skull" following the fall.

To find out the circumstances around Payne's tragic death, an investigation is under process, the local police told People.

Moreover, celebrities around the world have paid tribute to Pyne, who was known as the member of One Direction along with his band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.