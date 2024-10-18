Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost

 
October 18, 2024

Sydney Sweeney is looking back at the struggle she and her family went through in her quest for stardom, which, in one way, cost the family unity and finances.

During an interview with Glamour, the Euphoria star said her childhood dream was to become an actress, and for this, her parents took her on multiple trips to give auditions from her home near the Washington-Idaho border to California. 

People in her hometown would tell her to “stop dragging your family to a hell-ridden city” and accused her of “breaking her family apart and wasting all their money," she remembered.

So, they shifted to Los Angeles when she was 13 years old. However, the cost of living in the pricey city broke the family, and they declared bankruptcy, which led to a divorce.

Reflecting on the period, Sydney said her passion for pursuing her goal became a “catalyst” for her family's downfall.

“There was a moment where I stopped wanting to go home, which made me really sad because I felt like a failure,” she told the outlet.

“I knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything," the Anyone But You actress continued. “Whether or not that was because of coming here, it definitely was a catalyst for it. "

"I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn’t for nothing,” Sydney concluded.

