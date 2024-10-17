Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown will be sharing the screen together!

The iconic duo has paired up to take on a wild adventure as glimpses of The Electric State were launched by Netflix on October 17, 2024.

Pratt's famous Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo directed the upcoming film, described to be "set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s."

The 20-year-old actress portrays the role of Michelle, "an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising," as per the synopsis.



Based on a graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who are also the screenwriters behind the Russos' Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and 2022’s Netflix film The Gray Man.

"As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected," a synopsis read.