Liam Payne's former school mourns his death

Liam Payne's former secondary school paid tribute after his tragic death.



St Peter's Collegiate Academy took to its official Facebook page on Thursday, October 17, to share a heartfelt message in memory of the One Direction singer.

The academy said that the school community is "deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former student, Liam Payne."

"During his time at St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognized for his talents," the post continued.

"He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered," it further remarked.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing," the message concluded.

Moreover, the England-based school added a verse from the Bible, that reads, "Above everything, love one another earnestly. — 1 Peter 4:8"

It is pertinent to mention that On October 16, Payne lost his life tragically after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.