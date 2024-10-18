Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'

Dave Grohl just revealed the hardest song he has ever had to play.

Even though, Grohl has established himself as one of the most iconic drummers in the field of music due to his experiments in every genre under the sun and still make it sound like the heaviest drumbeat anyone has heard.

Additionally, the Foo Fighters’ front man’s ambition was fueled ever since he teamed up with the equally talented Josh Homme, where Grohl admitted that he may have gotten overambitious when working with Them Crooked Vultures.

Back when they first decided to form a group, Them Crooked Vultures, Grohl and Homme had already worked together as part of Songs for the Deaf.

Grohl has worked from Nirvana to Nine Inch Nails to Tenacious D, so switching up rhythmic flow would be no problem but the song, Reptiles may have been where his patience was tested, a beat that the artist found physically impossible to play.

The Everlong crooner said that Homme’s idea of translating a beat was, “It was the most insane drum beat I’d ever heard; it sounded like a fax machine.”

He further noted, “And he said, ‘Here, learn this.’ It’s like if you asked me to read you a paragraph in Japanese or something, I just can’t do it. I can’t read music, so I have to memorize everything I play. I tried, and it was so bizarre, just arbitrary random bullshit, and I wanted to give up ten times, and then I got it.”