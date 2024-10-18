 
Snoop Dogg makes surprise appearance on 'Today': 'Snoop's country'

Snoop Dogg made an appearance on the 'Today' show along side AI Roker

October 18, 2024

Snoop Dogg makes surprise appearance on 'Today': 'Snoop's country'

Snoop Dogg just displayed his diverse talent!

The 52-year-old rapper made an appearance on the Today show and assisted AI Roker with his weather report.

As the map of the United States was displayed on the screen, the iconic musician joined Roker on the screen during the segment where the weathercaster revealed there was a twist.

“Snoop, we’ve prepared a special map,” Roker said, adding, “All you gotta do: touch the map, and you’ll see some special Snoop cities.”

As several spots around the nation popped up on the screen, with each name relating to Snoop’s specialty, marijuana, the artist declared, “It’s 57 degrees in Mary Jane Falls, Nevada?”

“Then I heard it’s gonna be 56 degrees in Stoner, Colorado,” he added and continued sharing the temperatures stating, “But my favorite is when it’s nice, hot and misty outside — 84 degrees in Blunt, South Dakota.”

“70 degrees in Roach, Missouri,” Snoop said and further noted, “And over here, you know we stay lucky in Kentucky. It’s gonna be 60 degrees as we blaze in Blaze, Kentucky. Over here we’ve got Pottsville, Pennsylvania where it’ll be 60 degrees, and down low on the go, 61 degrees at High Point — get that — High Point, North Carolina.”

“That’s the best one we’ve ever had!” Roker exclaimed at the end and then mentioned, “That’s what’s going on around the country — actually, Snoop’s country.”

