Zayn Malik pens down emotional message for late bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik penned down a heartfelt message in memory of his late bandmate, Liam Payne, who tragically passed away at the age of 30.



The English singer took to his official Instagram account on Thurday October 17, to pay tribute to his former One Direction bandmate.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” Malik began.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” he continued.



He also posted a throwback picture with Payne sleeping in a car over each other, Zayn further pours his heart out, writing, “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f–ks about telling people when they were wrong.”

He recalled the heated conversations between them, “Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, [laughing emoji] I always secretly respected you for it.”

“[I] can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," the Let Me singer concluded.

It us pertinent to mention that Payne died after falling from a multiple-stories hotel in Argentina.