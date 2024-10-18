Harry Styles 'devastated' by Liam Payne's untimely death

Harry Style broke his silence over the tragic news of Liam Payne's death in Argentina on October 16.



The 30-year-old singer took to his official Instagram acount a day after his pal's untimely death at the age of 30, to pour his heart out.

"I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing, his greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it," Styles began the tribute.

He went on to write, "Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

"My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him as I did," the As It Was singer concluded his message by sending well wishes to Payne's family.

It is pertinent to mention that the former One Direction singer lost his life after falling from a multiple-story building at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As per his preliminary autopsy report, Payne's cause of death is "internal and external" hemorrhages and multiple injuries.