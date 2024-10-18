Hotel guest testifies in Liam Payne's death investigation

A guest at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has testified to loud, violent screams from Liam Payne's room heard just before the singer's 40-feet fall from his balcony.



The person staying at the same property heard "a lot of noise" coming from the singer's room, including "a really loud, violent scream," People reported.

"I thought it was construction. I thought they were working on the room," the hotel guest told the publication, explaining the noise sounded like "heavy lifting" or "banging."

The guest witnessed hotel staff "going in and out" of Payne's room, where "more noise" was made around 4:30 p.m. Police reached approximately after 5 p.m. local time, and Payne was said to have died shortly afterward.

"I heard a really loud, violent scream," the guest recalled, adding he heard it minutes after the noise started back up.

The hotel patron then "heard sirens" but didn't get concerned initially, until he "came down the elevator" and saw the "whole street was full of cop cars."

Payne succumbed to multiple injuries, including "internal and external" hemorrhages, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed.



The coroners said 25 injuries in the autopsy were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height," and "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death," while the "internal and external hemorrhages" of the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs contributed to Payne's death.

However, "no defensive injuries were found" and no injuries suggested that any third parties were involved, they confirmed in a statement. The toxicology report is still pending.