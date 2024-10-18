Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper appear casual for rare outing in the Big Apple

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper appeared together in New York City on Thursday, October 17, just two days after the model walked the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

According to Daily Mail, the 29-year-old Vogue cover girl wore black trousers and a white zip-up hoodie with gray graphic prints throughout which she teamed with black ballet flats and a pair of dark sunglasses.

For his part, the 49-year-old Maestro filmmaker kept casual in dark panks, a black sweatshirt, and gray Jordan sneakers.

As per the publication, this came after Hadid made her first public comment about her beau of about one year, calling him “supportive.”

For Thursday's outing in the Big Apple, Bradley wore aviator sunglasses and sported a thick beard while his textured dark hair was pulled back and he carried to large backpacks as well as a baseball cap in his hand.

Ahead of this week's VS fashion show, Gigi gushed about her “supportive” boyfriend as the star made a rare comment about the Oscar winner while talking to Entertainment Tonight backstage. It is worth mentioning that this was the first time she made her first public comment about her beau.

In regard to this, she revealed that he would not be in attendance, but would instead cheer her on from home as he watched his seven-year-old daughter, Lea.

As per the outlet, he shares Lea with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who also walked the show in New York City on Tuesday.