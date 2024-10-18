Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry's book prophesised his death?

Liam Payne's tragic death from a balcony fall is eerily related to a chapter from his ex fiancee's novel.



Henry, who has been heavily promoting her book, Looking Forward, by branding it as "inspired by true events," creepily wrote about the character seemingly based on Payne jumping from a balcony.

In the scandalous chapter, Mallory visits Oliver, who is acting erratically due to drugs and ferociously hitting himself “again and again, working himself into a frenzy.”

In a shocking turn of events, Casa Sur hotel management said Payne did behave erratically moments before his death as he smashed his laptop in the lobby and was escorted to his room.

The singer’s room was also in shambles with a smashed television and drug paraphernalia scattered around, per a local paper.

In the book, Mallory—the character based on the Texan model—also begs 5Forward band member Oliver to stop hurting himself.



“Before I can even touch him, he’s on his feet. He looks at me for a split second, then turns on his heels and races straight for — Oh no. F***. The balcony,” she wrote.

Oliver yells that he’s “gonna f****** kill myself … I want to die.”

Henry, 23, did mention his suicide threats in a recent podcast appearance where she got candid about their past romance only days before Payne’s demise.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well,'” she alleged. “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,'” she said in the Monday episode of The Internet Is Dead podcast.

She described Payne’s messages as a “manipulation tactic” and claimed he was trying to make her feel bad for him even though they were no longer together— while he was in fact dating Kate Cassidy.

However, in Henry’s fictional book, it’s her character, Mallory, who falls off the balcony and is unharmed.

Henry's book was released months before the One Direction alum, 31, died from the 40-feet tragic fall from his hotel room balcony.

Much has already been said about what could've been the factor behind his alleged suicide, with some publications hinting at Henry's recent legal move against the singer.

Henry, 23, who was in a relationship with the singer from 2018 to 2022, filed a cease-and-desist request against Payne just last week. Multiple outlets reported that the singer was extremely "exhausted" by the legal action.