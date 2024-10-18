 
Al Pacino goes down memory lane about his mother's tragic death

Al Pacino lost his mother when he was just 22

October 18, 2024

Al Pacino, who is considered one of the greatest actors of Hollywood, took a trip into the past as he recalled his late mother Rose Gerard Pacino’s tragic death from overdose.

The legendary actor, whose parents divorced when he was just two-years-old, recalled in his new memoir Sonny Boy, that his “emotionally fragile” single mother passed away from an overdose when Pacino was just 22.

According to the 84-year-old actor, his late mother, who struggled with depression, did not get to experience her son's meteoric rise to fame.

“If I am lucky enough, if I get to heaven perhaps I'll reunite with my mother there. All I want is the chance to walk up to her, look in her eyes and simply say, "Hey ma, see what happened to me?"' he wrote in his memoir which has been titled after his mom's nickname for him, as reported by Mirror.

The Godfather actor's mother died at the age of 43 in 1962.

Apart from his mother's mental health, Al Pacino’s Sonny Boy is about his success in Hollywood, battles with drugs and alcoholism, and his troubled relationships.

