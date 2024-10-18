Liam Payne faced new career pitfall soon after sophomore album hit pause

Liam Payne was dropped by Universal Music just days before his tragic death.

An insider dished out the shocking update about the singer's ties with his record label on Thursday after his death on October 16.

“Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it],” the insider told Daily Mail. “Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.”

Payne’s sophomore album was also reportedly put on hold before the record label cut ties.

The For You singer was signed with Capitol Records, which is owned by Universal Music, in 2016 after One Direction announced their indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Payne’s publicity team also resigned earlier in October before he was dropped by the record label, Daily Mail reported.

Universal Music paid a tribute to Payne on Thursday, expressing that they are “devastated” by his tragic death.

“His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him,” the statement added. “We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.”

The pop star was also reportedly feeling “extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues” with his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, who reportedly sent him a cease-and-desist letter last week.

The Texan model also availed all mediums to promote her book, inspired by her past with the singer, including podcasts where she accused Payne of constantly stalking and contacting her.

Henry, 23, described Payne’s messages as a “manipulation tactic” and claimed he was trying to make her feel bad for him even though they were no longer together.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well,'” she alleged. “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,'” she said in the Monday episode of The Internet Is Dead podcast.