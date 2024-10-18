 
Geo News

King Charles all set to follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps in Australia

King Charles has arrived in Australia for his first visit as Sovereign, accompanied by Queen Camilla





October 18, 2024

King Charles all set to follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Australia today for the first visit as monarch and the king is all set to follow in his mother Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps in the country.

Late Queen Elizabeth II became the first reigning British Sovereign to visit Australia 70 years ago, in 1954.

Today, October 18, the King arrived for his own first visit as Sovereign, accompanied by Queen Camilla.

According to palace, during the visit, King Charles will follow in his mother’s footsteps - seven decades on - by addressing Parliament in Canberra.

The palace shared a stunning throwback video of Queen Elizabeth’s trip to Australia with a sweet statement.

Reacting to the King’s upcoming visit, one royal fan commented on Instagram, “We can’t wait to see history made as Charles III becomes the first reigning King of Australia to step foot on our shores! Long may he reign!”

The King and Queen are undertaking an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th to Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

