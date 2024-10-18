Remi Bader opens up about major transformation after Ozempic drama

Remi Jo Bader talked about her major weight-loss transformation in a new TikTok video.



The 29-year-old model, who recently slayed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, compared her new look from the fashion show with the brand's celebration of its The Tour '23 runway in a newly released video.

The model began, “I don't really plan it out. I really go with it. Like today, I feel freaking good because I'm in Victoria's Secret.”

She told her followers, “I look good. I feel sexy. My boyfriend told me I look good.”

Moreover, in the video caption, she wrote, “Looked fire last year, looking fire this year. But I'm the only one who needs to tell myself that."

Remi, who quit using the drug Ozempic to lose weight in 2023, got candid about her “weight loss” back in August in an Instagram post where she disclosed that she used to hide comments like “fat”, “obsess”, “whale”, and few others for her own mental health.



Remi concluded by saying that she hopes to talk one day about the "immense amount of trauma" related to her body that she endured in the past year.

