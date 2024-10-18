 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne died Wednesday aged 31 after plunging from the third floor of a hotel

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Liam Paynes death
Piers Morgan reacts to Liam Payne's death

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to death of British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction.

Liam Payne died Wednesday aged 31 after plunging from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel, police and emergency responders said.

Taking to X, Piers Morgan shared a throwback photo with the singer and tweeted, “Such incredibly sad news about Liam Payne. Didn’t know him as well as I know some of the other One Direction lads, but when we all did this interview together a few years ago in LA, he was charming, cheeky & great fun.”

The outspoken journalist further said, “Fame can be as deadly a drug as any narcotic. RIP Liam.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Liam Paynes death

Meanwhile, it was not immediately clear if the fall was accidental. Payne had spoken publicly about struggles with alcohol, and police said they responded to a report of "an aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Police said in a statement that "Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel."

Liam Payne faced new career pitfall soon after sophomore album hit pause
Liam Payne faced new career pitfall soon after sophomore album hit pause
Kate Middleton's cancer sparking change in kids as Prince Louis goes off the rails
Kate Middleton's cancer sparking change in kids as Prince Louis goes off the rails
King Charles heads for Australia tour in daring choice without Queen Camilla
King Charles heads for Australia tour in daring choice without Queen Camilla
Prince William takes first step as the Prince of Wales since Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William takes first step as the Prince of Wales since Kate Middleton's cancer
Al Pacino goes down memory lane about his mother's tragic death
Al Pacino goes down memory lane about his mother's tragic death
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry's book prophesised his death?
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry's book prophesised his death?
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper appear casual for rare outing in the Big Apple
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper appear casual for rare outing in the Big Apple
Prince William, Kate Middleton plans for Louis, Charlotte's royal role revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton plans for Louis, Charlotte's royal role revealed