Piers Morgan reacts to Liam Payne's death

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to death of British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction.



Liam Payne died Wednesday aged 31 after plunging from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel, police and emergency responders said.

Taking to X, Piers Morgan shared a throwback photo with the singer and tweeted, “Such incredibly sad news about Liam Payne. Didn’t know him as well as I know some of the other One Direction lads, but when we all did this interview together a few years ago in LA, he was charming, cheeky & great fun.”

The outspoken journalist further said, “Fame can be as deadly a drug as any narcotic. RIP Liam.”

Meanwhile, it was not immediately clear if the fall was accidental. Payne had spoken publicly about struggles with alcohol, and police said they responded to a report of "an aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Police said in a statement that "Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel."