Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce stuns in shocking transformation for horror role

Travis Kelce recently tried to get into his role in his latest horror fiction series Grotesquerie.



On Thursday, October 17, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a video posted on the show’s official Instagram page.

The video showed his new mullet hairstyle from episode 7, which aired on Wednesday night.

The post was captioned, “Nothing is what it seems,” with a line scratched through the sentence, and a new one followed, No one is who they seem."

“Episode 7 of FX’s Grotesquerie is now streaming on Hulu,” the caption concluded.

In the video, Kelce, who plays nurse Ed Laclan on Ryan Murphy’s show, changed nothing in the first clip.



But once the transition came the NFL star smiled and looked at his outfit on camera, he covered the lens and then showed off a mullet.

Even one person commented under the post that read, “WHAT IN THE BILLY RAY. We want nurse Travis back lol.”

Kelce, whose hairstyle matches that of 'country singers in the early ‘90s', wore a brown leather bomber jacket over a plaid shirt and paired it with blue jeans.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-time Super Bowl champion appeared for the first time in the show Grotesquerie in episode three.

He acted alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Detective Lois Tryon, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Father Charlie Mayhew from Monster.