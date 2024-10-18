 
Cooper Koch addresses fans' reactions to his intimate scene in 'Monsters'

'Monsters: The Lyle & Eric Menendez Story’ was released on Netflix on September 19, 2024

October 18, 2024

Cooper Koch addresses fans' reactions to his intimate scene in 'Monsters'

Cooper Koch has broken his silence on the "shocking" response he received for his full-frontal intimate scene on the Monsters: The Lyle & Eric Menendez Story.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 28-year-old actor said he doesn’t understand why his intimate scene in the crime drama is getting so much attention.

Koch, who portrays killer Erik Menéndez in the Netflix series, revealed that it "wasn't that big of a deal to him” because it is not the first time he's stripped down for the camera.

"It is kind of shocking," he told the hosts. "I'm an actor, and I'm talking about doing a n*de scene in a TV show, and, yes, the TV show also has to do with s**ual abuse. Like, it's just sort of an unfortunate pairing that happened.”

He continued, "I was comfortable doing it, and...we all have bodies and body parts, and it's just sort of, like, normal for me.”

“And I think it is kinda strange that, like, literally every headline just is so fascinated by the fact that I did full frontal and that I didn't use a prosthetic when, you know, so many people have done it before,” added Koch. “It's not like a new thing."

For those unversed, Monsters: The Lyle & Eric Menendez Story was released on Netflix on September 19, 2024.

