Naomi Raddon, DJ Kaskade take a life-altering decision after decades

DJ Kaskade’s life takes an unexpected turn after Noami Raddon’s decision

October 18, 2024

Naomi Raddon, the wife of renowned music producer and DJ Kaskade, has called it quits after nearly 30 years of marriage.

According to People magazine, Raddon filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on October 17 and asked for the dissolution of her marriage from Kaskade due to Irreconcilable differences.

The same outlet reviewed the legal documents and reported that Raddon requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

She also asked the court to make Kaskade pay spousal support and cover the cost of legal fees.

The documents state, “Petitioner [Naomi] will list and itemize any and all separate assets and obligations as and when the same are fully ascertained, and/or will seek leave to amend this Petition accordingly, and/or will list such separate assets and debts in her Declaration of Disclosure.”

Moreover, the Escape singer met Raddon, who is a helicopter pilot, met through mutual friends at a show in Provo, Utah, while they were both studying at the University of Utah.

The outlet claimed that their shared interests in snowboarding helped them get along with each other.

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot on August 24, 1996, and after 27 years and 10 months of marriage, they decided to part ways on June 27, 2024, as per the date written on the legal documents.

It is pertinent to mention that Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, shares three children with Raddon.

