Jamie Lee Curtis gives fans 'jump scare' with BTS of ‘Halloween' movie

Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared a horrifying behind the shoot clip of Halloween movie.



The 65-year-old actress, who has been crucial part of several films in the iconic horror franchise, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of how the horror flick was filmed.

Known for starring as Laurie Strode for more than four decades in the Halloween movies, Curtis captioned the post, “Love and misses to my @halloweenmovie family.”

The actress also tagged James Jude Courtney, the stunt double in the film.



For the unversed, the actress first appeared on screen as Laurie in the original Halloween flick back in 1978. She made her final appearance in 2022's Halloween Ends.

In July 2022, ahead of the release of the last instalment of the film's franchise that October, Curtis spoke to PEOPLE about saying goodbye to the character.



"Well, you know, endings are a bitch, and endings are very difficult to do in a very satisfying way," she said.

Moreover, the actress while dishing out this year's Halloween plans, told the publication that she "no longer" feels the "pressure to go all out" on October 31 aka Halloween.