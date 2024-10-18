Prince Harry ‘wasting' his money against British tax payers

Prince Harry has been warned he is only ‘wasting’ the money he has while trying to fight the British press, and The Sun for their privacy issues.

Comments about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

During that conversation he said, “Harry has got the bit between his teeth” because he “just goes for it and he doesn’t let go. He is absolutely going for this court case where he feels his privacy has been disturbed.”

“He’s really going for it because he says that he was hacked and Chelsy Davy had bugs on her car. He’s dropped that bit but he’s still going for The Sun for unlawful news gathering.”

In the eyes of the expert, even “The judge has got really fed up in this case because The Sun have a strong argument, Harry’s lawyers have a strong argument and they’re just tussling together.”

At some point, “The judges have said, ‘look, this is like two huge forces fighting each other. No one is getting anywhere.”

Before concluding she also said, “The court case has to happen in January, you’ve all got to come and it’s got to be settled. Enough is enough’.”

Even Mr Justice Fancourt cited similar concerns earlier, and according to the same outlet, “I have previously indicated to the parties that this individual claim, although it raises important issues, is starting to absorb more than an appropriate share of the court's resources, contrary to the requirement in the overriding objective to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost.”