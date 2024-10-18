Al Pacino drops a bombshell about his darkest days: ‘The pendulum swang'

Al Pacino drops a bombshell about his darkest days: ‘The pendulum had swung’

Al Pacino, a renowned veteran actor, has shed light on his career's bleak days after he lost all his money in a Ponzi scheme.

In his recently published memoir titled Sonny Boy, Pacino revealed that at one point in his life, he had $50 million but lost it all because of his corrupt accountant, who eventually ended up in prison for his crimes.

Sharing the details, the Oscar-winning actor quipped that he started “to get warnings that my accountant at the time, a guy who had lots of celebrity clients, was not to be trusted.”

After the incident, Pacino was left "broke" due to overspending and his accountant’s bad handling of his money.

The Godfather star explained, “In this business, when you make $10 million dollars for a film, it’s not $10 million. Because after the lawyers, and the agents, and the publicist, and the government, it’s not $10 million, it’s four and half in your pocket.”

“But you’re living above that because you’re high on the hog. And that’s how you lose it. It’s very strange, the way it happens. The more money you make, the less you have.”

“The kind of money I was spending and where it was going was just a crazy montage of loss... And I thought, It’s simple. It’s clear. I just know this. Time stopped. I am f*****,” he added, describing his loss.

As an aftermath of financial loss, Pacino had to change his acting preferences and started taking jobs that paid a significant amount of money.

He scribbled, “Jack and Jill was the first film I made after I lost my money. To be honest, I did it because I didn’t have anything else.”

“Adam Sandler wanted me, and they paid me a lot for it. So I went out and did it, and it helped. I love Adam, he was wonderful to work with and has become a dear friend. He also just happens to be a great actor and a hell of a guy,” he stated by speaking highly of Sandler.

Moving forward, Pacino noted that despite collaborating with Sandler, he found it hard to get big roles as he “wasn’t a young buck” anymore.

To make extra money, Pacino started doing commercials and charging for speaking at college seminars.

“I was not going to be making the kind of money from acting in films that I had made before. The big paydays that I was used to just weren’t coming around anymore. The pendulum had swung, and I found it harder to find parts for myself,” he concluded by disclosing.