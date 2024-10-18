JoJo Siwa gets tricked in new prank show: Watch

A prank has been pulled out on JoJo Siwa in an all-new digital prank show from the creator of Punk’d, a 2003's reality's show.



In an exclusive preview clip for the latest episode of Punk You, the 21-year-old singer was tricked into thinking her "identity had been stolen which led to allegations of wire fraud, bank fraud and credit card fraud".

As shown in the video, the Karma singer’s driver was stopped by an SUV posing as an FBI vehicle to which she quipped, “Getting pulled over by the secret agents? This is a new one.”

Siwa then asked her driver if the doors to their car were locked. Later in the episode, she can be seen calling her mother Jessalynn Siwa, giving her updates on the alleged alarming situation.

The singer told her mother, who appeared to be in the prank, that she got pulled over by the FBI.

“They brought us up to the rooftop of a parking structure,” she said, adding, “Apparently somebody is stealing my identity.”

“I’m shooken,” JoJo admitted during the phone call, “because, like, what the f*** is happening right now?”

The complete episode of the prank show, which is also set to play tricks on stars like Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, Jynxzi and DDG, will premiere on October 19 on its official YouTube account.