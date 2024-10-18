Peter Dinklage reveals kind gesture of Charlie Dance against humiliated script

Peter Dinklage dished out Charlie Dance’s heart touching gesture for his horrible character in the Game Of Thrones.

In an interview with Hot Ones show host Sean Evans, Dinklage candidly shared his off screen bond with the co-star Charlie Dance.

Dinklage and Dance were co-worker as father and son in the HBO series.

He began by saying, “I love Charlie Dance, he’s one of my favorite human beings and he played my father on the show and all my father…did on the show was humiliate me and sentence me to death.”

During the break of shooting, Dance apologized for his character’s humiliated dialogues and he shared, “So he made a habit, ’cause we would get really invested in those things…talk about great dialogue.”

“Dan Wiess and David Benioff gave us the greatest dialogue, so it really felt really lived in…just like between every take, he would come over and just gently touch me on the shoulder,” Dinklage added.

Meanwhile, he recalled the emotional bond he had formed with his co-star and said, “We wouldn’t hug it out ’cause of time, and it felt very paternal too.”

Before concluding, Dinklage lauded, “He played a horrible human being, but he’s one of my favorite human beings and it was a shame how that one ended, on the toilet…”

For those unversed, Tyrion Lannister, which is portrayed by Dinklage, killed his father Tywin Lannister in the bathroom for calling her lover a “w****” in season four’s final episode of the fantasy series.