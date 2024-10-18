Eva Mendes shares she wants to 'break' one parenting practice

Eva Mendes wants to let go her certain parental practice

Eva Mendes recently got candid about parenting habits and admitted that she is “desperately trying to break certain practice” (sic).



The partner of Ryan Gosling during an appearance on the episode of Parenting & You With Dr. Shefali, said, “I think one of the hardest patterns for me is yelling.”

She continued, “I don’t yell when they need me. I’m never like ‘shut up.’ It’s not like a ‘mean’ yell, but it doesn’t matter.”

According to Mendes, she yells and it’s this yelling that she finds “so cultural”.

The 50-year-old added, “I’m having a hard time getting through and not yelling. The rushing and the yelling, that’s the hardest thing to me.”

Moreover, Mendes, who shares two daughters, 10-year-old Esmeralda Amada, and 8-year-old Amada Lee, with Gosling, talked about what terrified her the most as a mother.

The Hitch actress said that “fear” was something she wanted to avoid instilling in her own children.

“I hope I don’t look back in 20 years and go, ‘Oh, shoot,’ because I really don’t want to raise by fear,” Mendes said.

“That’s the one sorry, I get emotional over it because it’s so not fair to the kids,” the Out of Time actress said.

Mendes, in the end, hoped that she never "unknowingly" put some kind of pressure on her children.