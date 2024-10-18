 
Sydney Sweeney gets raw about her family's downfall: ‘I was a normal person'

October 18, 2024

Sydney Sweeney recently opened up about her family’s sacrifices in order to support her teenage dream.

While conversing with Glamour as a part of its Women of the Year 2024 coverage, the 27-year-old actress highlighted the challenging period when her family had to relocate to Southern California from Washington amid her parents ongoing divorce in 2016.

Sweeney quipped, “I Knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything. They did get a divorce.”

“Whether or not that was because of coming here, it definitely was a catalyst for it. So I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn’t for nothing,” the Emmy-nominated actress added.

Tough times in the past had turned the Euphoria actress into a “huge saver,” especially when it comes to finances, as she does not “just go and spend money.” (sic)

She further shared, “I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me.”

Despite experiencing fame, Sweeney’s humble beginnings keep her grounded, which she acknowledged by articulating, “For 20 years, I was this person. It’s just been in the last five years that my life has changed and grown.”

“Most of my life, I was a completely normal person. You guys didn’t see it because I wasn’t famous.”

“It’s a weird feeling when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re successful,’ or say, ‘You’ve made it.’ It doesn’t feel like that because there’s so much more I want to accomplish and achieve,” the Lotus alum concluded by saying.

