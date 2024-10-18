 
Buckingham Palace releases major statement as King Charles arrives in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down in Sydney to begin their visit to Australia

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Buckingham Palace has shared latest update as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Australia for landmark tour.

King Charles touched down in Australia Friday, kicking off the most strenuous foreign trip since his life-changing cancer diagnosis eight months ago.

After a gruelling 20-plus hour journey, the 75-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla landed in a rain-sodden Sydney, and were greeted by local dignitaries.

The palace shared picture of King Charles and Queen projected onto Sydney Opera House as they arrived in Sydney to begin their tour of Australia and Samoa.

Sharing the update, the palace said, “Thank you for the special welcome, Australia!

“The King and Queen have touched down in Sydney to begin their visit to Australia.”

It further said, “The visit marks His Majesty’s first visit to a Realm as Sovereign.”

"We are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special," they also said in a social media post ahead of their arrival.

